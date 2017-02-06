Crime 27 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Hostage n...

Crime 27 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Hostage negotiator called for man barricaded underneath house

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Corpus Christi police brought out Tasers, mace and even a K-9 unit Monday morning in hopes of getting a man to come out from underneath a house in the 700 block of West Point Road. It was sometime after 11 a.m. when police were called to the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandice Olive Garden 34 min Cc Tx law 1
Adult video 2 hr Black4White 4
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Black4White 4,095
Fat uncut guy looking for discrete hookup 4 hr Guy 2
Golds cougars 6 hr SomeGuy 2
Marcus Barrera at kikos 7 hr NoJoke 23
tahty daniels (May '15) 7 hr DaFuq 29
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC