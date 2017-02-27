Corpus Christi assistant city manager...

Corpus Christi assistant city manager appointments announced

12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

City Manager Margie C. Rose announced the appointment of Ms. Sylvia Carrillo and Mr. Samuel "Keith" Selman as Assistant City Managers for the City of Corpus Christi Monday morning.

