CCSO Conductor Finalist brings Rhythm on Fire to Performing Arts Center

The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra continues its search for a new Maestro, with finalist Akiko Fujimoto conducting at the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Performing Arts Center, Saturday, February 18th at 7:30 PM. Rhythm on Fire is the theme, and those who attend will be instantly inspired by the energy and the dancing in Marquez's Conga del Fuego Nuevo.

