CCPD remembers fallen Senior Officer Juan Rincon Prieto Read Story KIII Staff

The Corpus Christi Police Department remembers Senior Officer Juan Rincon Prieto and his line of duty death on Feb. 2, 1993. Officer Prieto was directing traffic at Up River Road and Suntide when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck.

