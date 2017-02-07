Boat goes up in flames on Staples Street

Boat goes up in flames on Staples Street

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The fire broke out around 3:00 pm in the 1600 block of Staples Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and put out the fire because the boat was parked near a tractor trailer and building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tessa Barrera from action 10 news 49 min sky 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Wet moon regular 4,098
Mindy Ramos 4 hr Truuuth 3
Valero truck rack 4 hr James 30
Geneva Espinosa 8 hr Slugga1 2
Upload local female nudes here 11 hr Sadbuthappy 21
Lauren Darwent 17 hr SomeTea 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC