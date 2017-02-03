Blotter 34 minutes ago ARRESTED - VIC...

Blotter 34 minutes ago ARRESTED - VICTORIA - A 51-year-old Victoria...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. - VICTORIA - Tyrone Omar Todd, 39, of Victoria, by officers Jan. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pregnancy 14 min Gee 1
Flint hills chicks (Jun '16) 2 hr What what 17
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr HoeZay 4,076
Cheetahs 5 hr Justin 3
Rap Scene...Leave Comments!!! 5 hr Adrian 30
News Man hit crossing U.S. 59 West (Jun '11) 11 hr Curly bill 6
Valero truck rack 12 hr Robert 23
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,544,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC