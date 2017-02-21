Beware: vacation rental scams

Beware: vacation rental scams

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

As spring break approaches, many people are beginning to plan for their much anticipated vacation. Unlike traditional planning involving hotels, more and more have started relying on online posts that feature family/friendly homes and apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xray girls at Memorial Hospital (Nov '13) 23 min Juan 12
Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13) 24 min Juan 52
Nikole Mills (May '15) 6 hr Looking 386
Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15) 7 hr Big noah 23
Guisselle from tmobile in the bluff 10 hr brandon 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 10 hr Jerry 4,194
Michelle Barrera 10 hr Mariah 4
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,156,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC