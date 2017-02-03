Bass-playing priest finds release through music 23 minutes ago
The Rev. Stephen Carson, 42, stands in the chapel of St. Francis Episcopal Church holding his Fender American Standard jazz bass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hydro chem
|26 min
|Job
|6
|Kendall
|54 min
|Ohhh
|2
|Adult video
|1 hr
|Horny guy
|1
|Virginia Garza( kingsville area)
|1 hr
|The ex
|1
|How many Backpage girls are fake or Law Enforce... (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|David
|35
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Curiousenough
|4,087
|Upload local female nudes here
|4 hr
|Nice
|7
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC