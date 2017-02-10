Arrest made in connection with a fatal stabbing on MLK Drive
A statewide hiring freeze is affecting how some local universities do business. Governor Greg Abbott ordered the freeze in hopes of freeing up some state funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|29 min
|Mike trin
|1,096
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Hot to trot
|4,118
|BP Ella
|7 hr
|tim
|12
|Moving to Corpus Christi (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|jflores50
|748
|RV park in calallen
|15 hr
|Joe
|2
|L & F Distributors ( Budweiser ) (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|Chris
|286
|Tessa Barrera from action 10 news
|17 hr
|Lil Mikey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC