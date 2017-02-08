Annual Rummage Sale to benefit Junior League of Corpus Christi
The Junior League of Corpus Christi is hosting its annual Rummage Sale this Saturday, February 11 at Gulf Coast Racing on 5302 Leopard Street. A pre-sale will be happening on Friday, February 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 which includes a meal, two drink tickets and a first chance to purchase items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,088
|Tessa Barrera from action 10 news
|1 hr
|hairy palms
|8
|Valero truck rack
|11 hr
|Gabriel
|32
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|Hmmmm
|4,103
|Upload local female nudes here
|15 hr
|Clarence
|22
|Where is the best Tejano Music Club??? (Jan '13)
|16 hr
|cvhonee
|50
|Golds cougars
|18 hr
|baa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC