Annual Rummage Sale to benefit Junior League of Corpus Christi

The Junior League of Corpus Christi is hosting its annual Rummage Sale this Saturday, February 11 at Gulf Coast Racing on 5302 Leopard Street. A pre-sale will be happening on Friday, February 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 which includes a meal, two drink tickets and a first chance to purchase items.

