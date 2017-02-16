A rumor involving ICE and Corpus Chri...

A rumor involving ICE and Corpus Christi schools proved untrue.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A rumor involving federal agents and Corpus Christi schools didn't come true. It spread on social media yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where's is all the perks 40 min Need 3
Looking for a nsa with a Bbw woman 6 hr Name 2
Any bbw ladies out there 6 hr Name 2
Geneva Espinosa 7 hr Greg 16
Backpage lola 7 hr Beeville Trojan 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 7 hr biguy84 4,146
Barbi leo salgado 10 hr Robechorizon 14
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC