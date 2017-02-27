6 Investigates: They're huge. And, they're here. Wind Turbines.
The Chapman Ranch Wind Farm is going up south of town and while the 81-turbine system will generate millions of kilowatt hours for retail providers, statewide, there are few regulations governing its operation. The reality is hitting home for Javier Ojeda, whose 60 acre ranch is about a mile from the site.
