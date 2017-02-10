6 Investigates Follows-Up: Good News ...

6 Investigates Follows-Up: Good News on the Street Maintenance Front

The City of Corpus Christi announced a new website and for the first time, users will have access to key information on the Street Preventive Maintenance Program. The Street User Fee has generated more than $33 million toward the SPMP and for a couple of years, 6 Investigates has pushed to get easy-to-understand and easy-to-access information, to the taxpayers.

Corpus Christi, TX

