6 Investigates Follows-Up: Good News on the Street Maintenance Front
The City of Corpus Christi announced a new website and for the first time, users will have access to key information on the Street Preventive Maintenance Program. The Street User Fee has generated more than $33 million toward the SPMP and for a couple of years, 6 Investigates has pushed to get easy-to-understand and easy-to-access information, to the taxpayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|ChrisPhartz
|1,089
|RV park in calallen
|3 hr
|Joe
|2
|L & F Distributors ( Budweiser ) (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Chris
|286
|Tessa Barrera from action 10 news
|5 hr
|Lil Mikey
|11
|Geneva Espinosa
|5 hr
|Squall
|4
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|XOXO
|4,114
|Barbi leo salgado
|5 hr
|Lusto
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC