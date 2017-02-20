2017 Statewide Warrant Round Up

2017 Statewide Warrant Round Up

Read more: City of New Braunfels

The City of New Braunfels has joined with over 300 court and police entities across Texas to clear class c misdemeanor warrants. Focused arrests will begin on Saturday, February 25th, but notice is being given now to encourage voluntary compliance.

