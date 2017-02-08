2 San Antonio men get 10-year terms in $4.6M cocaine bust
Prosecutors say two San Antonio men must serve 10-year federal prison terms for trying to smuggle $4.6 million in cocaine discovered in a trailer. Officials say 24-year-old Darin Josep Fox and 25-year-old Jacob Escalante were sentenced Wednesday in Corpus Christi.
