Scoop: DATELINE 2/3 & 2/4 on NBC
All-New "A Texas Twist" Airs Friday, February 3 at 10 p.m ET/9 p.m. CT A recent high school graduate is miraculously found alive after she and her friend are brutally attacked just outside of Corpus Christi, Texas. Who could have committed such a horrific attack? Josh Mankiewicz reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flint hills chicks (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|La comadre
|12
|Kosmo salon hires lesbians
|3 hr
|Whhh
|9
|Nelda Martinez
|3 hr
|Criminal
|6
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Wet moon regular
|4,062
|Velma. SANCHEZ. HANGING AROUND VILLA del sol co...
|7 hr
|Wonderer
|1
|Calaveras Magic Garcia (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Juan
|24
|Boycott starbucks
|10 hr
|Pebbles
|10
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC