Man arrested after demanding that McD...

Man arrested after demanding that McDonald's employees play

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

These popular fast food restaurants, often open 24-hours, sometimes make headlines in unsavory ways. Click through the following gallery for recent cases in which the cops were called.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Next Carroll HS football coach 50 min Tiger Supporter 49
DJ Erik 1 hr Yuck 2
Where can I get tickets for Fiesta de la Flor 1 hr Gutter butt 3
Anthony merino aka andrew merino 2 hr Violet 19
Looking for a descreathook up 3 hr Him 33
Sandra Vasquez (Aug '10) 7 hr Joe 18
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 9 hr shy-guy 3,951
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC