Jury finds man guilty of charges related to the death of his infant son

A jury found Ray Mitchell Rodgers guilty of recklessly causing injury to a child during his Jan. 18 trial at the San Patricio County Courthouse, according to the District Clerk's office. On Jan. 27, 2016, Portland police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Austin Street at around 7 p.m. in reference to a 4-month-old boy who was found unresponsive and not breathing.

