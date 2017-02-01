Jury finds man guilty of charges rela...

Jury finds man guilty of charges related to the death of his infant son

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Countywide

A jury found Ray Mitchell Rodgers guilty of recklessly causing injury to a child during his Jan. 18 trial at the San Patricio County Courthouse, according to the District Clerk's office. On Jan. 27, 2016, Portland police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Austin Street at around 7 p.m. in reference to a 4-month-old boy who was found unresponsive and not breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flint hills chicks (Jun '16) 1 hr La comadre 12
Kosmo salon hires lesbians 3 hr Whhh 9
Nelda Martinez 3 hr Criminal 6
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr Wet moon regular 4,062
Velma. SANCHEZ. HANGING AROUND VILLA del sol co... 7 hr Wonderer 1
Calaveras Magic Garcia (Sep '15) 8 hr Juan 24
Boycott starbucks 10 hr Pebbles 10
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,215 • Total comments across all topics: 278,501,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC