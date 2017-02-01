Jury finds man guilty of charges related to the death of his infant son
A jury found Ray Mitchell Rodgers guilty of recklessly causing injury to a child during his Jan. 18 trial at the San Patricio County Courthouse, according to the District Clerk's office. On Jan. 27, 2016, Portland police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Austin Street at around 7 p.m. in reference to a 4-month-old boy who was found unresponsive and not breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flint hills chicks (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|La comadre
|12
|Kosmo salon hires lesbians
|3 hr
|Whhh
|9
|Nelda Martinez
|3 hr
|Criminal
|6
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Wet moon regular
|4,062
|Velma. SANCHEZ. HANGING AROUND VILLA del sol co...
|7 hr
|Wonderer
|1
|Calaveras Magic Garcia (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Juan
|24
|Boycott starbucks
|10 hr
|Pebbles
|10
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC