John Ramirez, sentenced to death for the 2004 stabbing murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi.
A federal district court in Corpus Christi halted the execution of Texas death row inmate John Ramirez on Tuesday, two days before he was set to die. Ramirez, 32, was convicted in 2009 in the stabbing death of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi during a 2004 robbery.
