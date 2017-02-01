CCISD to recommend termination after teacher arrested
A Corpus Christi independent school district teacher could be out of a job after he was arrested and charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student. School administrators say 31-year-old Brian Sellers was arrested Monday and school officials say they will recommend to the School Board to terminate his contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flint hills chicks (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|La comadre
|12
|Kosmo salon hires lesbians
|3 hr
|Whhh
|9
|Nelda Martinez
|3 hr
|Criminal
|6
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Wet moon regular
|4,062
|Velma. SANCHEZ. HANGING AROUND VILLA del sol co...
|7 hr
|Wonderer
|1
|Calaveras Magic Garcia (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Juan
|24
|Boycott starbucks
|10 hr
|Pebbles
|10
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC