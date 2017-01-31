Capitol internships provide inside look into Texas politics
For three legislative interns, working this session at the Capitol is a foot in the door to their future careers. There are 65 students currently enrolled in the UT government department's internship program, with many working at the Capitol or an organization engaging with legislation, said James Henson, director of The Texas Politics Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flint hills chicks (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|La comadre
|12
|Kosmo salon hires lesbians
|3 hr
|Whhh
|9
|Nelda Martinez
|3 hr
|Criminal
|6
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Wet moon regular
|4,062
|Velma. SANCHEZ. HANGING AROUND VILLA del sol co...
|7 hr
|Wonderer
|1
|Calaveras Magic Garcia (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Juan
|24
|Boycott starbucks
|10 hr
|Pebbles
|10
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC