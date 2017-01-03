Amarillo Area Foundation Hires New Vi...

Amarillo Area Foundation Hires New Vice President after Retirement of Charlotte Rhodes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Charlotte Rhodes, Vice President of Resource Development and Sustainability at the Amarillo Area Foundation, has announced her retirement effective December 31, 2016. Her tenure marked a period of unprecedented growth for the Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trans in CC 50 min Tspipe 2
Corpus has hot trannies 1 hr Tranpoundr 3
Normal or Wrong 2 hr EssaryaCD 23
Dollar gen girl calallen 2 hr Dreams 1
Where are the hot horny women of corpus @ (Aug '13) 2 hr Ricky01 23
I love big girls 2 hr EssaryaCD 26
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr EssaryaCD 3,953
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,950 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,283

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC