All aboard!' - " Holiday train display opens to public
Tim Delaney photo A Pennsylvania Railroad HO scale locomotive rounds a curve in the large snow village and train setup at Maria and Larry York's garage in Woodsboro during the holiday season. The public can still see it from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through New Year's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
