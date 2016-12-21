Vidor pharmacy owner pleads guilty in drug referral scheme

Federal prosecutors say the part-owner of a Southeast Texas pharmacy has pleaded guilty to federal bribery and tax charges in a health care kickbacks scheme. With his plea before a federal judge in Austin, 37-year-old Brian David Haney admits paying more than $800,000 to the owner of a chain of clinics who referred patients to his Vidor pharmacy for drugs.

