'Unknown' chemicals contaminate drinking water
Tens of thousands of residents of Corpus Christi, Texas, are still being told not to use their tap water after an asphalt chemical leaked into the city water supply . The city first issued warnings about the water on Wednesday, December 14. Some restrictions have already been lifted, and others may be lifted soon if tests give the municipal water a clean bill of health .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandice Almaguer
|5 hr
|Joe mama
|6
|Conns chicks
|6 hr
|youknow
|5
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|jvill89
|3,924
|Valero truck rack
|23 hr
|Ginger
|14
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|Sat
|shutyoface
|5
|Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC???
|Sat
|MotoMan361
|5
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|Sat
|MarchOfThePigs
|21
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC