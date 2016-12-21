The Texas Attorney General's Office is investigating the issues surrounding our recent tap water ban
The Texas Attorney General's Office is investigating the issues surrounding our recent tap water ban. Among the office's questions, what was the source of last week's possible water contamination and was a crucial safety measure in place? The Texas Attorney General's Office is investigating the issues surrounding our recent tap water ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|6 min
|shutyoface
|5
|Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC???
|16 min
|MotoMan361
|5
|Conns chicks
|2 hr
|Pimp101
|4
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|MarchOfThePigs
|21
|Wet moon open
|6 hr
|MeatPopsicle
|12
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|MushroomStamper
|24
|Shoe Danglers
|6 hr
|EyeCYou
|10
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC