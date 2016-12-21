The difference between life and death in a fire is a working smoke detector
The semiannual practice of adjusting clocks for Daylight Savings Time, either moving it forward in the spring or back in the fall, is the perfect time for people to replace batteries in their household to make sure their smoke detectors are working at all times. Every year in the United States, about 2,500 people die in home fires.
