The Brief: Texas moves to end Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood
Former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs to meet with Trump team A new name from Texas is surfacing as President-elect Donald Trump works to fill his administration: former state Comptroller Susan Combs. In Corpus Christi, latest water emergency different than rest Corpus Christi has been struggling with water supply problems since last summer.
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|5 min
|shutyoface
|5
|Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC???
|15 min
|MotoMan361
|5
|Conns chicks
|2 hr
|Pimp101
|4
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|MarchOfThePigs
|21
|Wet moon open
|5 hr
|MeatPopsicle
|12
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|MushroomStamper
|24
|Shoe Danglers
|6 hr
|EyeCYou
|10
