Tests fail to come up with chemical in Corpus Christi water
Mayor Dan McQueen announces that all water restrictions have been lifted on drinking the city's water after test results showed no contamination due to a chemical leak, in Corpus Christi, Texas during a news conference at City Hall Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
