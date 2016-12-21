TCU reaches 10 wins after 96-59 win over Texas Southern

Jazz Johnson had 15 points while Alec Wintering added 14 and the Portland Pilots handed Oregon State its fifth-straigh CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A nearly four-day ban on drinking the water in Corpus Christi, Texas, was lifted on Sunday after test results s FORT WORTH, Texas - Chris Washburn had 15 points and nine rebounds while playing only 11 minutes and TCU extended its impressive start under new coach Jamie Dixon with a 96-59 victory over Texas Southern on Sunday night. Washburn was one of four players scoring in double figures for the Horned Frogs , who have 10 wins in their first 11 games for only the third time in school history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.