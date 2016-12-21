TCU reaches 10 wins after 96-59 win o...

TCU reaches 10 wins after 96-59 win over Texas Southern

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Jazz Johnson had 15 points while Alec Wintering added 14 and the Portland Pilots handed Oregon State its fifth-straigh CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A nearly four-day ban on drinking the water in Corpus Christi, Texas, was lifted on Sunday after test results s FORT WORTH, Texas - Chris Washburn had 15 points and nine rebounds while playing only 11 minutes and TCU extended its impressive start under new coach Jamie Dixon with a 96-59 victory over Texas Southern on Sunday night. Washburn was one of four players scoring in double figures for the Horned Frogs , who have 10 wins in their first 11 games for only the third time in school history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Next Carroll HS football coach 15 min shutyoface 5
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? 24 min MotoMan361 5
Conns chicks 2 hr Pimp101 4
Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14) 5 hr MarchOfThePigs 21
Wet moon open 6 hr MeatPopsicle 12
Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15) 6 hr MushroomStamper 24
Shoe Danglers 6 hr EyeCYou 10
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,733

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC