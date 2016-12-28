Spare A Dime? New Haven Among Cities Installing Meters To Combat Panhandling
In cities across the country, parking-style meters collect loose change from donors in an attempt to cut down on panhandling - a strategy critics argue is wrongheaded and in vain. New Haven is among the latest to install the meters, which sit curbside and collect donations in the form of cash or credit cards for programs that benefit the homeless.
