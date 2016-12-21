Residents weigh in on new Harbor Bridge modification

The company that is designing the new Harbor Bridge is proposing to add a loop ramp to the project, but some residents are unsure of how the feature would affect traffic heading into Corpus Christi. Flatiron/Dragados LLC representatives recently presented plans for the Harbor Bridge modification during a Portland City Council meeting, and held a public hearing for the proposal last week at City Hall in Corpus Christi.

