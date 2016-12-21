More contaminants found in Texas city's water
Volunteers prepare to hand out free water i at the Greenwood Senior Center in Corpus Christii on Friday after a chemical leak that made tap water unsafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|14 min
|mexican
|24
|Anthony merino aka andrew merino
|6 hr
|Hii
|17
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|6 hr
|Bored on NYE
|3,942
|Fire work. Display on new Year's?
|8 hr
|Cujo
|2
|Support Your Local Bandidos (May '15)
|16 hr
|txgirl00
|3
|Danielle st marie chnl 6 News
|19 hr
|yo ho
|1
|Who sued Chris Perez??
|19 hr
|unfair
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC