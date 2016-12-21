Marine marches home for Christmas:

Marine marches home for Christmas:

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

Derek Sandoval is a trained marine - a staff sergeant with 11 years in the service. That confidence disappeared when he walked into that room of 7-year-olds at St. Mary's Academy Charter School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Next Carroll HS football coach 2 hr For real 6
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? 3 hr Youtellit 6
Brandice Almaguer 14 hr Joe mama 6
Conns chicks 15 hr youknow 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 23 hr jvill89 3,924
Valero truck rack Sat Ginger 14
Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14) Sat MarchOfThePigs 21
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC