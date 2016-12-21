Inorganic nitrogen release from sedim...

Inorganic nitrogen release from sediment slurry of riverine and...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: CSIRO Publishing

B Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, 6300 Ocean Drive, Unit 5869, Corpus Christi, TX 78412, USA. Marine and Freshwater Research - http://dx.doi.org/10.1071/MF16260 Submitted: 21 July 2016 Accepted: 29 October 2016 Published online: 22 December 2016 The purpose of the present study was to compare the nature of dissolved inorganic nitrogen and nitrite + nitrate ) release from aerobic sediment slurry at two different hydrologic flow regimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSIRO Publishing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Next Carroll HS football coach 15 min shutyoface 5
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? 24 min MotoMan361 5
Conns chicks 2 hr Pimp101 4
Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14) 5 hr MarchOfThePigs 21
Wet moon open 6 hr MeatPopsicle 12
Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15) 6 hr MushroomStamper 24
Shoe Danglers 6 hr EyeCYou 10
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,734

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC