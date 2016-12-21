Inorganic nitrogen release from sediment slurry of riverine and...
B Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, 6300 Ocean Drive, Unit 5869, Corpus Christi, TX 78412, USA. Marine and Freshwater Research - http://dx.doi.org/10.1071/MF16260 Submitted: 21 July 2016 Accepted: 29 October 2016 Published online: 22 December 2016 The purpose of the present study was to compare the nature of dissolved inorganic nitrogen and nitrite + nitrate ) release from aerobic sediment slurry at two different hydrologic flow regimes.
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC