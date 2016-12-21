Gregory man stabbed 11 times

A Gregory man was hospitalized after being stabbed 11 times at his home Christmas Eve. Gregory police Chief Robert Meager Jr. said police responded to 202 Avenue C at around 2 a.m. Dec. 24 after Juan Felan, 37, had been stabbed in the chest, back and arm.

