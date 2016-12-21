Get a free ride, tow over the holiday weekend Read Story KIII Staff

Get a free ride, tow over the holiday...

Get a free ride, tow over the holiday weekend
KIII Staff

Friday Dec 30

In an effort to keep drivers safe on the roads this holiday weekend, some local businesses are helping out by offering free ride services. The J. Reyna Law Firm is launching the Sober New Years program, which reimburses any driver who uses a cab or rideshare service for up to $30.

