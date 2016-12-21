Get a free ride, tow over the holiday weekend Read Story KIII Staff
In an effort to keep drivers safe on the roads this holiday weekend, some local businesses are helping out by offering free ride services. The J. Reyna Law Firm is launching the Sober New Years program, which reimburses any driver who uses a cab or rideshare service for up to $30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
