France's Technip, Venezuelan firms tapped to refurbish Aruba refinery

Dec 29 A consortium formed by France's Technip and Venezuela's Tecnoconsult and Y&V Group was picked to refurbish Aruba's 225,000-barrel-per day refinery, the Caribbean island's government said on Thursday. The facility will be overhauled in a $700 million project that is expected to take 18 months starting in early 2017.

