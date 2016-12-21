Experts Investigate Suspicious Death of Nine Sea Turtles Found Ashore
A marine life rehabilitation organization has opened an investigation following the discovery of several dead sea turtles in Boca Chica Beach. Sea Turtle Inc. said nine green sea turtles washed up on shore on Wednesday.
