Escaped inmate killed by officers in ...

Escaped inmate killed by officers in South Texas shootout

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley Morning Star

Law officers in South Texas have fatally shot a man who escaped from a county jail on Christmas Eve after injuring several guards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13) 2 min Justask 19
Next Carroll HS football coach 25 min superman 38
Selena Q Perez is still having a makeup line 55 min True 5
Stephanie Flores/Wagner (Apr '16) 1 hr Pus 9
michael n ashley 1 hr Wreck 6
Rap Scene...Leave Comments!!! 1 hr Ayeee 3
Eric Cantu 2 hr Lisa 5
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,772

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC