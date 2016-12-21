Escaped inmate killed by officers in South Texas shootout
Law officers in South Texas have fatally shot a man who escaped from a county jail on Christmas Eve after injuring several guards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13)
|2 min
|Justask
|19
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|25 min
|superman
|38
|Selena Q Perez is still having a makeup line
|55 min
|True
|5
|Stephanie Flores/Wagner (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Pus
|9
|michael n ashley
|1 hr
|Wreck
|6
|Rap Scene...Leave Comments!!!
|1 hr
|Ayeee
|3
|Eric Cantu
|2 hr
|Lisa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC