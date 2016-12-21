Drinking water confirmation sample results
None of the ten drinking water samples collected from specific locations within the City of Corpus Christi water supply system tested positive for the presence of Indulin AA-86 in drinking water at method detection levels of 0.05 mg/l for LCMS and 0.25-0.27 mg/l for GCMS. Twelve reports of possibly related symptoms from prohibited water use by people living in Corpus Christi have been unconfirmed.
