Drinking water confirmation sample re...

Drinking water confirmation sample results

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gilmer Mirror

None of the ten drinking water samples collected from specific locations within the City of Corpus Christi water supply system tested positive for the presence of Indulin AA-86 in drinking water at method detection levels of 0.05 mg/l for LCMS and 0.25-0.27 mg/l for GCMS. Twelve reports of possibly related symptoms from prohibited water use by people living in Corpus Christi have been unconfirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandice Almaguer 5 hr Joe mama 6
Conns chicks 6 hr youknow 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 14 hr jvill89 3,924
Valero truck rack 23 hr Ginger 14
Next Carroll HS football coach Sat shutyoface 5
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? Sat MotoMan361 5
Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14) Sat MarchOfThePigs 21
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,038

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC