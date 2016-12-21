Dive teams conduct search for Breanna Wood based on tip Read Story Jonathan Munson

Dive teams conduct search for Breanna...

Dive teams conduct search for Breanna Wood based on tip

Family members of missing 21-year-old Breanna Wood confirmed to 3News that Corpus Christi Police Department dive teams were sent Thursday to search an open field off Jester Street in Flour Bluff.

