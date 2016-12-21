Crime 9 mins ago 12:14 p.m.Suspect flees scene after shooting on Delaine Drive
A 41-year-old man reported an aggravated assault on the 900 block of Delaine Drive to Corpus Christi police Wednesday morning. Officers arrived and saw a 39-year-old man jump into a white Toyota Tacoma and flee down Delaine nearly striking a police patrol unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|48 min
|True
|32
|Nikole Mills (May '15)
|58 min
|Messedup
|373
|Chop shops in corpus
|58 min
|Texasboy6
|1
|Tinker trombley
|1 hr
|Kings
|4
|sandra morales
|1 hr
|Jack
|6
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|2 hr
|grown ups leave t...
|5
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Wet moon regular
|3,932
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC