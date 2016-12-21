Crime 9 mins ago 12:14 p.m.Suspect fl...

Crime 9 mins ago 12:14 p.m.Suspect flees scene after shooting on Delaine Drive

31 min ago

A 41-year-old man reported an aggravated assault on the 900 block of Delaine Drive to Corpus Christi police Wednesday morning. Officers arrived and saw a 39-year-old man jump into a white Toyota Tacoma and flee down Delaine nearly striking a police patrol unit.

Corpus Christi, TX

