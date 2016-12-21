Council to Conduct Interviews for Cit...

Council to Conduct Interviews for City Manager Position

Friday Dec 23 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

During the last meeting of the Amarillo City Council, Mayor Paul Harpole provided an update on the search for a new city manager. The City Council identified five final candidates out of an exceptionally strong pool all with extensive experience and proven track records.

Corpus Christi, TX

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,704

