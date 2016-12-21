Corpus Christi Residents Cope with Tap Water Ban
"DO NOT USE OUR TAP WATER. USE ONLY BOTTLED WATER." That's the alarming message residents of Corpus Christi, Texas, received from city officials last Wednesday night in regards to a city wide ban on the use of tap water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|13 min
|shutyoface
|5
|Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC???
|23 min
|MotoMan361
|5
|Conns chicks
|2 hr
|Pimp101
|4
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|MarchOfThePigs
|21
|Wet moon open
|6 hr
|MeatPopsicle
|12
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|MushroomStamper
|24
|Shoe Danglers
|6 hr
|EyeCYou
|10
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC