Corpus Christi murder victim had ties to gang 5 hours from now

Thursday Dec 22

A Victoria man who was found dead Tuesday was connected to a criminal gang, Victoria County District Attorney Stephen Tyler said Thursday. Travis Pace, senior officer for the Corpus Christi Police Department, said authorities received a page about 12:28 a.m., and officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 4500 block of Jose Drive.

