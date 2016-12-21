Corpus Christi murder victim had ties to gang 5 hours from now
A Victoria man who was found dead Tuesday was connected to a criminal gang, Victoria County District Attorney Stephen Tyler said Thursday. Travis Pace, senior officer for the Corpus Christi Police Department, said authorities received a page about 12:28 a.m., and officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 4500 block of Jose Drive.
