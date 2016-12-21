Comanche Street will open for holiday traffic
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS Comanche Street will be open in certain areas for the Christmas holiday and work will continue December 26. From December 23, through Monday, December 26 ; weather permitting, Comanche Street will be open to traffic between Staples Street and Sam Rankin Street for the Christmas holiday.
