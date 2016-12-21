Children practice signing Christmas carols
If you're in the mood to do something Christmas-y, head over to the Corpus Christi Cathedral. CITGO Season 33 will perform the Joy of Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandice Almaguer
|5 hr
|Joe mama
|6
|Conns chicks
|6 hr
|youknow
|5
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|jvill89
|3,924
|Valero truck rack
|23 hr
|Ginger
|14
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|Sat
|shutyoface
|5
|Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC???
|Sat
|MotoMan361
|5
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|Sat
|MarchOfThePigs
|21
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC