Children practice signing Christmas c...

Children practice signing Christmas carols

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

If you're in the mood to do something Christmas-y, head over to the Corpus Christi Cathedral. CITGO Season 33 will perform the Joy of Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandice Almaguer 5 hr Joe mama 6
Conns chicks 6 hr youknow 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 14 hr jvill89 3,924
Valero truck rack 23 hr Ginger 14
Next Carroll HS football coach Sat shutyoface 5
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? Sat MotoMan361 5
Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14) Sat MarchOfThePigs 21
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC