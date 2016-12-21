CCPD:Tips needed to help solve city's latest homicide
A 26-year-old employee reported an armed robbery at a pharmacy near Town and County Shopping Center. The incident happened in the 500 block of Everhart Road at 7:00 pm Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|monica okeefe
|2 hr
|I would
|2
|Selena Q Perez is still having a makeup line
|3 hr
|Tina
|6
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|4 hr
|Friend
|39
|Anthony merino aka andrew merino
|6 hr
|omggg
|16
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|Decaf
|23
|Adult Video/Toy/Novelty shops (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|Justask
|19
|Stephanie Flores/Wagner (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Pus
|9
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC