CCPD predicts that the number of DWI ...

CCPD predicts that the number of DWI arrests made this year will surpass last year.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi Police Department says they're working and praying for no tragedies this New Years Eve. That's why they'll plan heavy patrols on city roads and streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr All up in you 3,946
Who sued Chris Perez?? 1 hr Saddd 6
Looking for a descreathook up 10 hr Him 6
Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14) 15 hr Bad 27
Anthony merino aka andrew merino 16 hr omggg 18
Corpus has hot trannies 18 hr Tranpoundr 1
Looking for my brother 19 hr Bonix 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC